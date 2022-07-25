Pet of The Week: Isabel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now is the perfect time to adopt a pet if you've been looking to add a furry family member.

Isabel (A344277) is a super sweet girl that has been through a lot. She was taken to the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services in February as a stray due to a bite incident.

The CCACS team evaluated Isabel and moved her out to general population after her quarantine period ended.

Isabel is a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. She has a very distinctive scar running down the length of her back. Her scar is a result of improper care that left her with a sunburn, according to the staff from CCACS.

"She will have to live with the scar for the rest of her life, but she doesn't let that stop her from being the sweetest pup to our staff and has become one of our favorites to love on," said staff.

"Summer in Texas is a fun time for families and pets to be out in the sun and playing, but protection from the sun's harmful rays is just as important for your furry family as it is for you," added staff.

Staff says that without shade, UV blocking clothing, breaks from the heat and sun, and sunscreen made specifically for dogs, you could be putting your dog at risk for sunburns like Isabel's.

Isabel can be dog reactive while walking past the kennels at CCACS. Staff says she was in their 'Dogs Play for Life Program' but was only socialized with males.

"She did well with the males but is conflict driven. She has tested positive for heartworms which would be the adopter's responsibility to treat," said staff.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services will participate in BISSELL Pet Foundation's #EmptyTheShelters event at their facility from July 11 through July 31.

Isabel is a pet that will have her adoption fee waived during this event.

Stop by and visit Isabel and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.