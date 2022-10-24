Pet Of The Week: Iris

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can save the life of a dog or cat by choosing to adopt, and the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is the perfect place to find your next furry friend.

Iris was admitted to the CCACS facility on April 14, 2022, as a stray.

Iris is a female, brown brindle and white Pitbull Terrier Mix. She weighs 57.50 lbs. and is approximately 2 years and 6 months old.

"Iris has been friendly with staff and is good on a leash too! She would love to get to meet you," said Corpus Christi Animal Care Services staff.

According to staff, Iris loves being the center of attention and enjoys treats.

"She has been in our Dogs Play for Life Program and does well with both males and females," said staff.

Iris also loves playing in the water pools that are in the play yard at the shelter.

"She did test positive for heartworms, if adopted or tagged, it would be the adopter or rescue's responsibility to seek treatment," added staff.

Iris is ready to find her furever home!

Stop by and visit Iris and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.