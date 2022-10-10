Pet Of The Week: Heart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have wanted to add a furry family member, now is a perfect time to adopt Heart (A345438).

Corpus Christi Animal Control Services staff said Heart is a big water baby, and she loves to play in the water and likes to lie in the pools located in the play yard.

Heart is a black, 6-year-old female Labrador Retriever and Chow mix and weighs 55.0 lbs.

Heart is already spayed, and she is below the limits for heartworms.

"Heart (A345438) came in on April 12, 2022, due to a bite incident involving not getting along with the other dog in the home. When her quarantined ended, she was evaluated by our team, and we found no aggression," said Corpus Christi Animal Control Services staff.

"She was moved out to our general population after her quarantine period ended and is now available for adoption or rescue tag," said staff.

Heart has been in the Dogs Play for Life program and is medium to low energy.

According to staff, she got along well with the other dogs but did seem to be picky about who she interacted with.

Heart may also be possessive of her items with other dogs at times, such as food or toys.

"We feel her behavior is manageable with the right adopter or rescue, and she can bring a lot of love and happiness to a new family," said staff.

Stop by and visit Heart and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

