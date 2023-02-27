Pet Of The Week: Gambit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you thinking of adopting a furry friend? If you're looking to improve your overall healthy lifestyle, adopting an animal can be great for your mental health.

Gambit (A352444) is the perfect fur baby, and he is currently located at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. He has been at the shelter since Feb. 08, 2023.

Gambit is a male, black and tan Australian Kelpie and Collie (Smooth). Gambit is approximately 1 year old and is such a happy boy.

"Gambit has been friendly with the staff. He can be a little nervous when he first meets people, but with love and treats, he opens up. He can be timid when you move quickly but loves getting all the affection we have to offer," said Mallory Pledger, CCACS Adoption Rescue Coordinator.

"Gambit is a snuggly boy who will lean into you when you pet him," added Pledger.

Go visit Gambit and the other pets at CCACS, and you may find the paw-fect companion for you!

Visit Gambit and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

