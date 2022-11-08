Pet Of The Week: Flower

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anytime is a great time to find your new furry best friend!

Flower (A348949) is a brown and black spayed female American Foxhound mix.

Flower is 10 months old and has been with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since September 7, 2022.

"She has been friendly with staff and has allowed us to pet her. She is just a young puppy looking for the perfect furever home to love her," said CCACS staff.

Flower would make a great addition to anyone's home!

Stop by and visit Flower and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

