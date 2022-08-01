Pet Of The Week: Enderman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Enderman (A344625) is still waiting for his fur-ever home! He has been with Corpus Christi Animal Services for 140 days.

Enderman is neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, according to CCACS staff. Enderman is aged 1 year and 3 months old, and he is listed as a Pit Bull Mix.

This loving and friendly pup has been super friendly with the staff. Enderman has high energy and would benefit from having a big yard-like area to release all his energy.

Unfortunately, Enderman has tested positive for heartworms which would be the adopter's responsibility to treat.

Stop by and visit Enderman and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.