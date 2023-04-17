Pet of the Week: Elvis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Adopting a pet is a big step — but it can be the most rewarding feeling for you and your family.

Elvis (A348594) was taken to Corpus Christi Animal Care Services on August 26, 2022. Elvis is a black and white Labrador Retriever and American Staffordshire Terrier.

Elvis weighs about 53.60 lbs and has tested below detectable limits for heartworms. He is approximately 1 year and 8 months old and is neutered.

"He has been very friendly with the staff. Elvis is just a goofy boy who has a lot of energy. He loves to play fetch and play with toys," said CCACS staff.

According to staff, Elvis does know the command "sit" but does get really excited when he sees a toy. Elvis has met other dogs and did well with others, but when he was in the "Dogs Play for Life Program," he was easily overstimulated.

"Elvis would do well in a home that has a big yard or with an active family. He is in search of his forever home," added staff.

Come meet Elvis today and see if he would be the paw-fect fit for you!

Stop by and visit Elvis and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.