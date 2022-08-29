Pet Of The Week: Eddie

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anytime is a great time to find your new furry best friend!

Eddie (A344804) is a fawn and buff-colored male Labrador Retriever Mix and weighs 56.20 lbs.

Eddie is 2 years and 5 months old and has been with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since March 12, 2022.

"He is easy to leash but still needs to learn how to walk on a leash. He's very treat motivated, a quick learner, and is more interested in playing with staff than toys," said CCACS staff.

Eddie would make a great addition to anyone's home.

Unfortunately, Eddie is heartworm positive, so any new owner would need to seek treatment at their own veterinarian.

Stop by and visit Eddie and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.