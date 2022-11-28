Pet Of The Week: Dona

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Christmas around the corner, now is the perfect time to find your new furry best friend!

Dona is a super sweet girl that is ready to find a place to call home.

"She came to due to a break of skin incident and has gone through a quarantine period. She was evaluated by our team and was moved out to the general population," said CCACS staff.

Dona is a 6-year-old black American Pit Bull Terrier and weighs 61.20 lbs. She has unfortunately tested positive for heartworms, and it would be the adopter's responsibility to treat Dona.

According to the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services staff, Dona has been friendly and super sweet towards both male and female dogs.

"She has been in playgroup and has done great with other dogs. If you think Dona may be the gal for you, please stop by and visit her today," said the staff.

Dona has been with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since July 22, 2022.

Stop by and visit Dona and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.