Pet Of The Week: Diana

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anytime is a great time to find your new furry best friend!

Diana (A317681) is a black and white spayed female Labrador Retriever mix.

Diana is 3 years old and has been with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since January 31, 2023.

Diana is a super sweet girl who loves to zoom around the yard.

"Diana has been friendly with the staff. She gets the zoomies in the yard and loves to run around. She is treat motivated and knows “sit.” She had a hard time deciding if she wanted to zoom around and play or lean against staff for attention, " said CCACS staff.

According to staff, Diana is very smart and can open different types of doors, so she would need to be kept mentally enriched to keep her occupied at home.

Diana would make a great addition to anyone's home!

Stop by and visit Diana and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.