Pet Of The Week: Delilah

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been wanting to add a furry family member, now is a perfect time to adopt Delilah (A345035).

Delilah is a 9-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix.

Corpus Christi Animal Control Services staff also said Delilah is such a gentle soul.

She came into the shelter on March 23, 2022, as a stray and has been really friendly with all the staff members.

"Delilah likes to sniff around and check out her surroundings when in the yard," said staff.

"She would love to get to meet you and give you all the love."

Delilah has been part of the Dogs Playing For Life Group, and she has done well with other dogs during playtime.

Delilah can be super playful and hyper at times, so a family with young kiddos would be perfect for her.

Delilah is ready to find her furever home!

Stop by and visit Delilah and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.