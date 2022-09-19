Pet Of The Week: Damien

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Damien is a black and tan, neutered male German Shepherd Dog and Doberman Pinscher. He weighs 60.40 lbs and has been with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since April 1, 2022.

Damien's favorite thing to do is play outside and run around.

"Damien has been in our Dogs Play for Life Program, where we've noticed that he gets along well with female dogs but does not get along with male dogs," said Corpus Christi Animal Care Services staff.

He has received all age-appropriate vaccinations but has tested positive for heartworms.

Stop by and visit Damien and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.