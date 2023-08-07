Pet of the Week: Cowboy

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Any time is the perfect time to adopt an animal from your local pet shelter.

Cowboy (A357642) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. Cowboy is a brown and white male American Pit Bull Terrier. He is approximately 3 years old, weighs 68.0 lbs. , and has an unknown heartworm status.

Rescue Coordinators at CCAC said Cowboy's first day at the shelter was July 20, 2023.

"Cowboy was tried in our playgroup program with both males and females and did well being playful and social within the pack and greeting everyone that came to the gate. He did not want to stop playing," said Rescue Coordinators.

The staff has stated that Cowboy is a new favorite due to his sweet temperament and gentle nature. This intelligent boy is house-trained as well.

"Cowboy appears to be housebroken. He also knows 'sit', 'lay down', and 'paw'. He is one smart boy," added staff.

Visit Cowboy and the other pets at CCACS, and you may find the paw-fect companion for you!

Stop by and visit Cowboy and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A357642 [24petconnect.com]