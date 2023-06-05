Pet Of the Week: Cora

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — With the 2023 Summer season rapidly approaching, adding a new furry family member would be perfect to go on new adventures with.

Cora (A349679) was taken to Corpus Christi Animal Care Services on October 12, 2022, as a stray.

Cora is a grey and white 4-year-old female American Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is spayed, weighs approximately 42.8 pounds, and according to staff, Cora has unfortunately tested positive for heartworms.

"Cora is a gorgeous girl. She is very social and friendly with the staff. When she is walked, she walks well on a leash," said CCACS Rescue Coordinators.

According to CCACS, Cora is very playful outside in the play yards and loves attention from staff. She does enjoy jumping but does take correction from the staff when consistent.

"Cora does have a small mass on her abdomen that doesn't seem to bother her," added CCACS staff.

Coordinators reveal Cora did great on her "doggy day out." She has also enjoyed the playgroup program with both male and female dogs.

Come visit Cora Monday through Saturday at CCACS between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A349679 [24petconnect.com]