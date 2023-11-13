Pet of the Week: Copper

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — All the animal shelters in South Texas are experiencing overcrowding and now would be the perfect time for you to adopt a dog or cat from your local shelter.

Copper is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week, and he is currently located in the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services facility.

Copper is a male, black and tan, Black Mouth Cur mix. He has been at the shelter since September 22, 2023, and the staff has had an opportunity to get to know Copper a little better.

"Copper was tried in our playgroup program and made it in. He was friendly, playful, and social with everyone in the group, “ said Jakquelynne Shepard, CCACS Live Release Coordinator.

He has been very welcoming, kind, and gentle with the staff when interacting with them.

Copper is also beginning to explore new things and is learning, basic commands, like "sit".

Go visit Copper and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A359825 [24petconnect.com]