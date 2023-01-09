Pet Of The Week: Cole

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been wanting to add a furry family member, now is a perfect time to adopt Cole (A350408).

Cole was brought into the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care as an injured stray after he was found near Ocean Dr. here in Corpus Christi, Texas, on November 12, 2022.

Cole is a black and brown colored, neutered male Rottweiler mix. He is approximately 3 years old and is an extremely sweet guy.

"Cole loves to show his awesome facial expressions," said CCACS staff.

According to the CCACS staff, Cole does know some basic commands like “sit”, “off,” and “come.”

"Cole has been temperament tested with other canines, but he likes to be the top dog and shows some dominance. If you are interested in this funny guy, come on by and meet him yourself," said CCACS staff.

Stop by and visit Cole (A350408) and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.