Pet Of The Week: Cody

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Adopting a pet can be a very rewarding experience, and with the warmer weather we have been experiencing, now is the perfect opportunity to add a furry friend to the mix.

Cody is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since October 28, 2022. Cody is a brown and black-colored Black Mouth Cur mix. Cody is a neutered male and is approximately 1 year and 2 months old.

"He is a sweet boy who is looking for his forever home. When he first came into our care, he was very shy, but with lots of love and treats, he has become a spunky boy," said Corpus Christi Animal Care Services staff.

According to staff, Cody loves to run and play. He has been in several playgroups and has done very well.

"Cody is neutered, microchipped, and has all of his age-appropriate vaccines! He is ready to go home today," added CCACS staff.

Stop by and visit Cody and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.