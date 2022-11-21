Pet Of The Week: Clark Kent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been wanting to add a furry family member, now is a perfect time to adopt Clark Kent (A350048).

Clark Kent is a 4-year-old Alaskan Husky and Chinese Sharpei mix. He is yellow and cream in color and has already been neutered.

Corpus Christi Animal Control Services staff also said Clark Kent is such a loving boy.

He came into the shelter on October 28, 2022, as a stray and has been really friendly with all the staff members.

"Clark Kent is just one goofy pup! He loves to run and play, but mostly just wants to be snuggled and loved," said staff.

Clark Kent will run into your open arms and wants all of the snuggles.

"We have noticed that he does like to explore! Clark Kent would make the perfect adventure pup," added CCACS staff.

Clark Kent is just a loving boy looking for a furever home!

Stop by and visit Clark Kent and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.