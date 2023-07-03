Pet of the Week: Chuck

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are hundreds of animals in shelters across the Coastal Bend, so now would be a crucial time to adopt one.

This Handsome boy Chuck (A354868) is currently located at the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services on Holly Road and has been there since April 25, 2023.

Chuck is a tan male Doberman Pinscher mix and is about 2 years and 3 months old. He weighs about 64.10 lbs. and has unfortunately tested positive for heartworms.

"Chuck is a sweet boy who is shy at first, but once he gets to know you, he brightens up. He likes to hang out and be with his person rather than run in our play yards first," said Rescue Coordinators with CCACS.

According to CCACS staff, Chuck is extremely curious and playful.

"After getting a feel for our play yards with his person, Chuck then goes to explore," added staff.

Chuck is very smart and commands such as "sit" and "paw."

He does well with kids and has been in the shelter's playgroup program with both males and females. Staff said he did well after seeing the other dogs play and started to come out of his shell.

"This big boy just wants treats and to have fun. He as well has participated in our Doggy Day Out program and did good. Come and meet this sweet guy today," Rescue Coordinators said.

Stop by and visit Chuck and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A354868 [24petconnect.com]