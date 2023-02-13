Pet Of The Week: Chevy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Adopting a shelter animal can be a very rewarding experience. With Valentine's Day coming up tomorrow, now is the perfect time to adopt a pet to cuddle with.

Chevy (A350834) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Chevy came in on 12/02/22 after she was brought in as a stray due to a break of skin incident after being found near Dolores St. in Corpus Christi, TX.

Chevy was evaluated by the CCACS team and moved out to their general population after her quarantine period ended.

Chevy is a spayed female Labrador Retriever mix. She is brown and white and is approximately 4 years old.

"Chevy has been social and sweet with our staff. She walks well on leash and loves to do zoomies in the play yard," said CCACS staff.

"We currently do not know her behavior towards other dogs at this time," added staff.

Chevy is a short little, sassy girl that is ready to find a furever home!

Stop by and visit Chevy and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.