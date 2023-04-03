Pet Of The Week: Charlie

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can save the life of a dog or cat by choosing to adopt, and the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is the perfect place to find your next furry friend.

The KRIS 6 News Pet Of The Week is Charlie!

Charlie (A352633) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Sevices after he was brought in as a stray on 02/14/2023.

Charlie is an approximately 8-year-old brown and tan Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. He is neutered and is a sweet older guy.

"Charlie has been very friendly with staff. He may be an older boy but still has the energy of a puppy," said staff from Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Charlie knows commands such as “sit,” “lay down,” and “paw.”

"He gets happy tappy toes when he’s in the yard getting attention. He has been in our Dogs Play for Life Program and has been very friendly, social and playful with other dogs," added staff.

Charlie is very treat-motivated and enjoys spending time with staff.

Visit Charlie and the other pets at CCACS, and you may find the paw-fect companion for you!

Stop by and visit Charlie and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.