Pet Of The Week: Cavill

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you been wanting to adopt a pet? Now is the perfect time to add a new addition to the family.

Cavill (A353069) has been at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care since March 4, 2023.

Cavill is a handsome Basenji and is approximately 6 months old. He is a brown-brindle and white neutered male.

"Cavill is a handsome pup looking for his forever home! Cavill has been friendly with staff and loves to bounce around and play," said CCACS staff.

He is treat-motivated and responds well to being rewarded with dog treats. Cavill is an all-around snuggle bug, and he is a playful boy with lots of love to give!

"Cavill is a cute boy who has all of his age-appropriate vaccines, is microchipped, and has been neutered," added staff.

Cavill is ready to go home today! Stop by and visit Cavill and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.