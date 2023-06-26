Pet Of The Week: Buddy

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — We are just five days into the Summer season, and adopting a pet from your local animal shelter would be perfect for traveling and new adventures.

Buddy (A356004) is a handsome boy and is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. He is a gray and white American Pit Bull Terrier mix.

Buddy is approximately 2 years, weighs 56.30 lbs., and, unfortunately, has tested positive for heartworms.

"Buddy is a hyper boy who likes to meet new people. Buddy, once he gets into our yards, he just likes to run and run and run," said Rescue Coordinators.

He is very loveable, gives kisses and hugs, and takes correction well when told to get down.

"He does need help on leash manners but is learning quickly with the help of staff. He is very friendly with staff and just loves all the attention we give him," added staff.

Buddy barks excessively when in his kennel but takes the correction when told no.

According to CCACS staff, Buddy has been in the playgroup program with both males and females and did extremely well.

Buddy is very adventurous and loves to play any chance he gets!

Stop by and visit Buddy and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A356004 [24petconnect.com]