Pet of the Week: Buck

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It's no secret the city of Corpus Christi has a significant

problem with stray animals, and by choosing to adopt a pet from your local shelter — you can save a life!

Buck (A359797) is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week, and he is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care.

Buck is a brown and white male English Pointer. He is about 10 years old, weighs 57.60 lbs., and unfortunately tested positive for heartworms.

He has been at the shelter since September 22, 2023, and has participated in playgroups with other animals.

"Buck was tried in our playgroup program and did well. He was friendly with everyone in the pack and would give corrections when he would get overwhelmed," said Rescue Coordinators.

Buck has been friendly and social with the staff and is always greeting the staff with a tail wag.

"Buck was being treated for swelling and abrasions to the right side of the head and right flank. He has a body condition score of 4 out of 9 and has been getting better while being in our care," added Rescue Coordinators.

Go out and visit all the available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A359797 [24petconnect.com]