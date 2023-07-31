CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The summer season is still going strong, and now would be the perfect time to adopt a new pet to go on adventures with.

This lovely girl, Bailey, is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week.

Bailey (A353495) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care. Bailey is a tan and black female Black Mouth Cur mix. She is approximately 10 months old, weighs 53 lbs., and is spayed.

Her first day at CCACS was March 21, 2023. Rescue coordinators said Bailey's heartworm status is below detectable limits. Bailey has been in their playgroup program multiple times and has done great.

"She enjoys greeting new dogs coming into the yard and making friends, just not wanting to stop playing," said CCACS staff.

Bailey was previously in foster care, and according to her foster mom, Bailey is such a sweet girl.

"She absolutely loves to cuddle and gives lots of kisses! We have a 3-year-old Chihuahua/beagle mix, and she plays well with her, too," Bailey's foster mom said.

Bailey is kennel-trained and has lots of energy for playtime. She has been around children as young as 3 years old all the way up to children in their late teens.

Bailey has also been friendly with staff during her time at CCACS and just loves any attention she gets. Staff says Bailey is very smart and knows "kennel" and "sit," and she walks well on a leash.

Stop by and visit Bailey and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A353495 [24petconnect.com]