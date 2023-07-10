Pet of the Week_ Albus

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — You can save the life of an animal by choosing to adopt a dog or cat from your local shelter.

Albus is currently located at the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services. He has been there since May 30, 2023.

Albus is a male, white, and brown 5-year-old bull terrier mix. He weighs approximately 53.2 lbs and has unfortunately tested positive for heartworms.

"Albus is a boy who wants a second chance. Albus is a quiet boy who comes off shy at first, but once he gets used to you, he opens up," CCACS Rescue Coordinators said.

According to CCACS staff, he walks well on a leash but gets scared when other dogs bark loudly around him.

"Once in our play yard, he opens up and runs around the yard and comes up to our staff wanting pets. When in his kennel Albus is apprehensive and quiet but comes up to greet people," added staff.

Albus has been in the playgroup program with both males and females and thrived in the group.

Albus has participated in the Doggy Day Out program and did great. His volunteer stated, "he loved going on walks and loved car rides. He just did not want to stop playing. We hope to find him a home or rescue so he can always have this happy personality."

Stop by and visit Albus and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

https://24petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A356108__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!cq_5Cs1gB7c4_fD85qHzxBnn7NDQLlKAknj19z4WQKW8TqF3ABEqk0OeDd-BCVyH8u32Ymsyq8orI2rzpFhhCPXr$