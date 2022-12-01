CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa ditched the reindeer for some four-legged friends Wednesday evening.

La Palmera Mall held its Pet Night With Santa.

Pet owners taking their dogs and cats to grab a picture with Jolly Ol' Saint Nick.

Pet Night With Santa will take place again on Dec. 6-7.

Only dogs and cats are permitted and all animals must remain on a leash or in a carrier at all times.

To look up times and even reserve your spot for a photo with your pet just click here.

