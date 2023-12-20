People feeding wildlife in South side neighborhood causing destruction, safety concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several residents near Oso Parkway have raised concerns about hogs tearing up their yards and people feeding raccoons, creating a mess in their neighborhood.

Karlene Lyn, a nearby resident, says the hogs have damaged her yard, tearing up the grass.

"I woke up two weeks ago to find this, and it had to be the hogs," said Lyn.

She mentioned that the hog problem has led to increased caution in the neighborhood. "I’m definitely not going out running or anything like that because I am scared of them," said Lyn.

But why have the hogs shown up in the Southside neighborhood? She and other residents believe the hogs are enticed to return due to people feeding them.

"People drive into the neighborhood feeding the pigs, and they have no concern about the people who live here," said Lyn.

The concerns of people who live near Oso Parkway don’t stop with the hogs. Lyn said she and other neighbors see people driving into their neighborhood, pull over, and feed the raccoons.

"Some nights you may not see a raccoon. Some nights you might see one or two; some nights you might see 25. And I’ve seen people here with food. I mean 5-gallon buckets of food," said James Rizzo, a resident.

Raccoons are known to carry infectious diseases like rabies, and Rizzo believes feeding the animals is a disaster waiting to happen not only for those in his community but also for the children who attend Ella Barnes Elementary.

"We’re right across the street from an elementary school. Two weeks ago, there was a PTA meeting at 7 p.m. There hasn’t been an incident yet, but I assure you it’s coming," said Rizzo.

Both Rizzo and Lyn expressed disappointment with the city’s response to their concerns so far.

"There was a nightstand here. One of the observation towers that police put in mall parking lots — a little blinking blue light to kind of deter people — but everybody just looked at it and waved and went about their business feeding the pigs," said Rizzo.

James Rizzo

In a statement to Kris 6 News, a spokesperson for Corpus Christi said, "We have collaborated with the Corpus Christi Police Department and conducted several nighttime operations, issuing citations to people feeding wildlife. The city has also issued several press releases to educate the public about the dangers of feeding wildlife. We need community cooperation to avoid feeding the animals."