CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many of the best bull riders in the world are in town to compete in The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals at American Bank Center, beginning Friday. But what about the people who take care of the one of the most important stars of the show? The bulls! Paulo Salazar spoke to Stock Contractor L.J. Jenkins about his experiences taking care of them.
PBR Velocity Tour Finals Stock Contractor discusses his work
Event is part of Buc Days
Posted at 8:57 AM, May 06, 2022
