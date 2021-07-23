Watch
Paulo Salazar visits H-E-B to support Operation SOS

Paulo Salazar and H-E-B general manager Paul Elizondo discuss Operation SOS during an event at the H-E-B on Saratoga.
Paulo Salazar and Libby Ayert discuss Operation SOS
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jul 23, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor Paulo Salazar visited the H-E-B Plus store on Saratoga Friday afternoon as our Operation SOS drive continues.

Salazar met with Libby Ayert of the United Way of the Greater Coastal Bend and Joe Elizondo of H-E-B during his interviews during our KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Please help this worthwhile cause that provides help to provide school supplies for students returning back to school in a few weeks.

And join us throughout the day for more information about Operation SOS and why it's so vitally important to the Coastal Bend.

