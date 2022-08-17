Parents concerned with overcrowded Calallen ISD school buses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Calallen Independent School District student recorded video of a crowded school bus during the first week of school.

The student's parent, who wished to remain anonymous, shared the video on social media.

The parent is asking that school district officials fix the issue before someone gets hurt.

Calallen ISD Superintendent Emily Lorenz issued the following statement:

"The video was a recording from the second day of bus routes. To put the video into context, it was a recording of a morning route that also serves as a shuttle between campuses," she said.

"Please note, the same bus did not have an overcrowding issue on day one in the morning or afternoon. The crowding was due to a fluctuating ridership since so many parents chose to drop students off in lieu of riding the bus on day one. The crowding was for the morning only on Friday, as a correction was immediately made and implemented.

"Transportation alleviated the crowded ridership by dividing the students onto two buses. The Calallen ISD Transportation Department is committed to ensuring the safe transportation of students to and from school daily. Their team worked Friday to brainstorm and identify staff to ensure the needed corrections could be implemented immediately, and before the route was run again."

