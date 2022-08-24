Parents concerned over multiple guns found at CCISD in first two weeks of school

CORPUS CHRISTI , Tx — In the first few weeks since students returned to class, Corpus Christi ISD parents said they are worried about taking their children to school after several incidents involving weapons have been reported.

CCISD police said two Moody High School students were arrested Monday in two separate incidents involving firearms.

A third incident was reported Friday at Los Encinos Elementary School.

District police said an unloaded gun was found inside a student's backpack, prompting the school to be put on lockdown.

The CCISD police chief tells us their partnership with the Corpus Christi Police Department is working very well at keeping schools, students, and staff safe.

"Really the system worked and it worked very well. Staff or students were empowered to alert us and in doing so we were able to apprehend the persons with weapons," CCISD police chief Kirby Warnke said.

Warnke added students at Los Encinos Elementary will not be allowed to bring backpacks to schools and the incident remains under investigation.