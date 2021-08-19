Parental supervision needed around kids in water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many kids, the summer months means time spent in the water.

But with hundreds of death happening each year due to drowning, experts say parental supervision is a must.

About 300 children under the age of 5 drown in swimming pools each year in the u-s.

Texas ranks among the top when it comes to drownings.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 61 kids have drowned so far in 2021.

They say the most vulnerable of anybody around the water are children.

“Of course, the big problem now is it's very easy to be distracted because you're looking at your cell phone, whether it’s because you're reading a book,” Dr. Gideon Marcum of the Emergency Department at Driscoll Children’s Hospital. “There really needs to be a designated person to watch the children at all times.”

Doctors say drownings can be prevented with parental supervision at all times.

And if you own a pool, they suggest installing a fence around it.

Children shouldn't swim in the deep end and should go through some type of swimming lessons.

Learn first aid in case of emergency, and call 9-1-1 immediately.

