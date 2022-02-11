Padre Island National Seashore's schedules prescribed burn for Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to perform a prescribed burn with the help of fire crews from Big Thicket National Preserve.

A release states that the prescribed burn will take place Sunday and Monday. Start time depends on wind and weather conditions, so the burn may be delayed until later in the week if the weather is unfavorable.

The main goal of the prescribed burn is to protect seashore infrastructure and historic resources from future wildland fires, according to officials from PINS.

"The primary objective of the prescribed burn is to remove dead, overgrown grasses and grass thatch from four locations along the east side of Park Road 22 in the national seashore," the release states. "Fire is the most effective method to remove the grasses and improve habitat for a variety of species, including secretive birds that live and nest in the coastal prairie."

There may be delays or closures along Park Road 22, so if you are planning to be in the area, please drive with caution. Fire crews will be on-site during the planned prescribed burn.

Smoke may also be visible from parts of Corpus Christi, including Flour Bluff, North Padre Island, Port Aransas, and Rockport.

For more information on the upcoming prescribed burn, visit the Padre Island National Seashore's website.