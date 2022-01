CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony for the Packery Channel restoration project on Friday afternoon.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency put up $13.5 million for the work. It includes the restoration of the channel's infrastructure and walkways, damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

It caused an estimated $14 million in damage to the channel.

Today's groundbreaking will be at 1 p.m.