CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People Assisting Animal Control, otherwise known as PAAC, received a donation of $6,033 from Hicks Family Subaru Friday.

Between November 2020 and January 2021, the dealership donated $250 from each vehicle sold or leased.

The funds will help PAAC continue its mission of helping pets and their owners in our area.

One of its programs, Pets for Life, helps pet owners with the costs of caring for their dogs or cats.