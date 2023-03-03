PAAC center of Corpus Christi receives $150,000

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council awarded the PAAC center of Corpus Christi $150,000.

All the money will go to spay and neutering pets of residents who are unable to do it.

PAAC President Cheryl Martinez says the goal is to get as many pets spayed and neutered so that they do not add to the ongoing problem, and for the pets to be able to stay with their owners.

Martinez also said the PAAC center has been doing this for years, and the more assistance they get, the better it is for the community.