510 COVID-19 vaccines distributed at Miller High School clinic Saturday

Over 500 COVID-19 vaccines distributed at Miller High School clinic Saturday
Posted at 5:07 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 10:38:29-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD and Driscoll Children's Hospital teamed up for a community vaccine drive at Miller High School in a first of it's kind event on Saturday.

Hospital staff worked with Miller High School staff to give out 510 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to everyone who had an appointment. Hospital officials say they hope to do similar clinics in other parts of the city as well.

"I think from the group, just the general enthusiasm of being involved in doing something so very very special for our community. To know that you can partner with someone, because we'd like to have the Miller staff be very comfortable that they could do these vaccine clinics so that we could sponsor other vaccine clinics everywhere, because we want this vaccine in our community," said Karen Long, VP of Clinical Operations at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Each person who received their vaccine on Saturday will have to return in three weeks to get there second and final dose of the vaccine.

