Over 500 athletes to participate in the Special Olympics South Texas area spring games

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The summer Olympics kick off in Paris this summer but the Special Olympics South Texas Spring Games will be held right here in the Coastal Bend next month.

Special Olympics South Texas and Citgo, the sponsor of the games, announced details Wednesday morning of the upcoming games.

They'll be held on Saturday, April 6, at Flour Bluff High School. About 500 athletes are expected to compete this year in various track and field events.

The day-long Special Olympics kicks off with a 9 a.m. opening ceremony on April 6.