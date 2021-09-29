Over 3,700 Corpus Christi area customers lose power

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 3,700 customers are without power in the Corpus Christi area Wednesday.

Of the 3,700 customers who are without power, about 1,000 of them are near Flour Bluff, and about 600 are near Calallen close to Clarkwood.

Omar Lopez from AEP Texas says that they cannot provide an estimated restoration time, but that crews are dispatched and are working to restore power.

Lopez believes the cause of these outages is weather-related. Check out the latest forecast here.

The AEP Texas map shows that as of 8:45 a.m. 4,439 customers are without power for Nueces County.

Check for updates on the various outages here.