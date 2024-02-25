Watch Now
Over 100 participants compete in first annual Buc Days 4-H clay shooting contest

Posted at 9:16 AM, Feb 25, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Gun Club hosted the Buccaneer Commission for its first ever Buc Days 4-H shoot. The competition includes grades from third to 12th with a chance to win up to $5,000 in scholarship money.

Competitor Hannah Hominick told KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo what she would like to do with the prize money if she wins.

"I want to be a nurse practitioner, so I'd probably just put it into doing my basics and going into nursing school," Hominick said.

Hannah Hominick

The top 5 contestants in each division will return on Sunday, Feb. 25 2024, for the championship round.

