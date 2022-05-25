Outpouring of community support in Uvalde brings people together 

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A day after a gunman opened fire in a Uvalde elementary school, community members are showing their love and support to the families affected by this tragedy.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center Donor Recruitment Team Supervisor Liz Morales, said the outpouring of support in Uvalde has included numerous families wanting to donate blood for the victims of Tuesday's shooting.

"Small towns always show up," she said. "People want to feel like they're doing something for the families, and this is their way of giving back and showing support."

At least 70 people had already scheduled an appointment to donate blood, but an additional 150 people were in line as of Wednesday morning at Herby Ham Activity Center in Uvalde.

"The community wants to come out, whether they have an appointment or not; they want to come in and donate blood," Morales said.

Morales said it is important to allow families of the community to show support and grieve.

"It's so sad for the parents and their loved ones to go through this," she said. "It's unimaginable."

John Wright with Murphy Oil Corporation showed up to the Herby Ham Activity Center to show support for one of his co-workers.

"One of our employees was affected by the killings yesterday. So we thought it was important to show support for them and be coming out. We have a few more employees coming out as well," said Wright.

Wright says his co-worker's niece was fatally shot after an 18-year-old man entered a classroom at Robb Elementary and opened fire.

Wright says he is inspired by how the citizens of Texas have come together to show support for one another.

"It's just an unfortunate that it takes a tragic accident to do this," said Wright.

For more information on how to donate blood for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, visit the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center's website or call 210-757-9505.