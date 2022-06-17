Oso Pool temporary closed for repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Oso Pool, located at 1109 Bernice Drive, is temporarily closed to complete repairs to the pool's main motor.

City officials say once the repairs are complete, an update will be provided to the public.

The City has five other public pools that residents can use for no cost.

For more information, please call the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department at 361-826-1720 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com.

SUMMER 2022 POOL SCHEDULE:

Collier Pool:

LAP SWIM ONLY

Monday–Friday: 5:00 a.m.–7:30 a.m.

Wednesday–Sunday: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

GENERAL SWIM

Tuesday: 4:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (Two lap swim lanes available)

Wednesday–Sunday: 2:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (Closed Monday)

Corpus Christi Natatorium:

LAP SWIM ONLY

Monday–Friday: 5:00 a.m.–12:00. p.m. and 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. (Closed Wednesday)

GENERAL SWIM

Monday–Friday: 12:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. (Two lap swim lanes available) (Closed Wednesday)

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. (Two lap swim lanes available)

West Guth Pool:

GENERAL SWIM

Wednesday–Friday: 4:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

Saturday and Sunday: 2:00pm–7:30pm

Greenwood Pool:

GENERAL SWIM

Wednesday–Friday: 2:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

Saturday and Sunday: 2:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

H-E-B Pool:

GENERAL SWIM

Friday–Tuesday: 2:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (Closed Wednesday and Thursday)