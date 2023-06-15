OSHA urges caution for employers, workers amid triple-digit Coastal Bend heat wave

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is here and with scorching temperatures expected to persist, the Occupational Safety and Health Administrationis urging employers to take immediate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of their employees.

OSHA Spokesperson Roosevelt Shavers said that it is all about protecting the employees.

"He continues to be one of the high areas where we are getting significant fatalities,” Shavers said. "Over the past decade, nine of the past ten years have been the hottest recorded in history. So, we're doing all we can to protect the workers. It's just that important to us.”

OHSA has outlined several essential actions that employers should implement to minimize the risks associated with heat related illness.

“You have the ability to check on the employees, identify those illnesses in industry, trends that are coming, and have a plan that gets the employee quick access to medical treatment,” he said.

OHSA experts advise employees to wear lightweight and breathable clothing, use sunscreen, wear wide-brimmed hats, and use other personal protective equipment to further reduce the risks associated with extreme heat.

Olympian Landscaping employee Felix Dominguez said that it is important for employers to have a plan in case something goes wrong.

“It’s important because we can drop dead any second, we could get a heat stroke. It’s hot here, especially in Texas,” Dominguez said.

However, Wesley Negben from the City of Corpus Christi’s Utility Department said it’s about education.

“The key is the education. Making sure their aware, not just situational awareness of the heat index for the day, but also how to handle those situations,” Nebgen said.

OHSA officials said that effective communication and collaboration between employers and employees are key in addressing heat-related concerns. Regular dialogue can lead to the development of tailored strategies that prioritize safety and well-being.

For a full list of heat related illnesses, click here.

