Organizers are gearing up for Corpus Christi's 2023 Juneteenth Festival weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — With the beginning of May right around the corner and June not too far behind, organizers are beginning to prepare for Corpus Christi's Juneteenth Fest in the Park.

Tina Butler, Corpus Christi President of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education – Corpus Christi (TABPHE) joined the KRIS 6 Sunrise crew to talk about the upcoming festival.

"We start on June 9th, and we end on June 19th. This year's event will host a number of things. We have our kick-off at Nueces Brewery that starts on the 9th, and it concludes with our festival that we will have at Water's Edge Park. It will be on Saturday, June 17th," said Tina Butler.

This year's festival is bigger and better than ever and will feature music from a legendary artist.

"The headliner is Grammy-nominated, platinum award-winning Juvenile," said Butler.

A few other musical acts will be at Juneteenth Fest in the Park, including Bayou City Brass Band, Top Shelf SA, and Kingdom of Christ Community Singers.

Organizers say festival goers should bring lawn chairs and umbrellas for shade.

The 10th Annual Black and White Dance and Comedy Show will be held at the Crystal Reception Hall, located at 2033 Airline Road. The show on Friday begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are $45 per person.

For a full list of events for the 10-Days of Jubilee and Juneteenth Festival, visit the TABPHE website here.

June 9: Juneteenth Kickoff at Nueces Brewing Co. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 11: Sunday Service in memory of Rev. Carrington at Brooks AME Worship Center

June 12: Healthy South Texas Mobile Medical Unit. Free Diabetes screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oveal Williams Senior Center parking lot

June 13: Healthy South Texas Mobile Medical Unit. Free Diabetes screenings from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Del Mar College Heritage Campus at the Harvin Center.

June 13: Recognition and Management of Anxiety and Depression in the African American community lecture from speaker Mrs. Mirakal McGill. This event will be held at Del Mar College Heritage Campus at the Harvin Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.