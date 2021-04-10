Organization gives back to Orange Grove senior citizens

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Orange Grove is a tight knit community; the senior citizens are even closer. According to the city administrator, there are about 300 senior citizens in Orange Grove.

The organization 'Pebble with Ripples' is making a new senior center possible thanks to donations, Peter Crisp with the organization said this all started with an idea.

"One person had an idea, it took that one person to start talking to people and as this project grew, so did the love of the community," he said. "So many businesses and organizations came together to make this possible."

The senior center is expected to be completed in September according to Crisp. Renee Kirchoff Chapa, Commissioner for Jim Wells County Pct 3, says this an incredible act of kindness.

"They're amazing, I just love to know that there is still some wonderful people," Chapa said.

The new state of the art facility will be a place where seniors will be able to play bingo in and socialize.