ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove ISD board of trustees will be meeting tonight.

Their major topic will be providing more supervision in locker rooms after a recent hazing incident at the school.

As we reported last week, police say video evidence shows several male minors hazing another male minor on school grounds.

Five of the individuals have been arrested.

We'll tell you what happened at this school board meeting tonight on KRIS 6 News reports later in the evening.