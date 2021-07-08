Watch
Orange flags raised along Corpus Christi beaches

Posted at 5:54 PM, Jul 08, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you head out to area beaches in the next several days, prepare to see orange flags flying along the waters.

City officials say after significant rains, orange flags were raised after seeing reports of higher levels of bacteria in the water. They added it is normal to see more bacteria in the waters after significant rains.

According to the city's website, orange flags indicate an environmental hazard for air and/or water quality. Bacteria count can be high after extreme rain events and high tides. Red Tide may be present when air/water quality may be poor.

The city will change the flags once the agency that monitors the water sees the bacteria levels drop.

