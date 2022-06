If you travel through Aransas Pass this month you may notice an increase police effort to slow down speeders.

The Aransas Pass P.D. is taking part in a TXDOT program called "Operation Slowdown".

Through the program, TXDOT is actually paying overtime expenses so Aransas Pass P.D. can patrol for speeders.

Statewide, speed was a factor in more than 160,000 traffic crashes last year.