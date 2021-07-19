Operation S.O.S. in full effect; help local kids get the supplies they need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As summer break starts to wind down students and parents prepare to return to in-class learning, which means KRIS 6's annual Operation Supply Our Students will be taking full effect.

KRIS 6, United Way and H-E-B have partnered together to help disadvantaged kids get the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

While the first day of school has already begun for some kids in the Coastal Bend, the Corpus Christi Independent School District's opening day will be Aug. 10.

"Anything that we in the district can do as administrators and teachers to support our students and the families, that's what we want to do to take pressure off of them," said CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez.

In 2019, more than 10,000 underprivileged students were given all the supplies they need by the program.

Operation S.O.S. began on July 7 and goes until August 17. You can donate by selecting to add $1, $3, or $7 to your bill when checking out at your local H-E-B. In previous years there were physical tear pads at registers, this year there will just be bar codes that can be scanned.

The United Way of the Coastal Bend is also providing an easy way to donate. Just text"SOS" to 91999 to give any donation amount you'd like.